From all over minnesota got to combine their technical skills and creativity through the whimsical world of robots.

This is a look at the vex robotics tournament held at austin high school today.

It's the largest and fastestá growing middle and high school robotics program in the world.

Two kids from bethlehem academy in faribault made the trip to austin to show off what their robot can do.xxx "we've just been getting our code finished up, we finished up our robots' claw and stuff.

We finished it this thursday which is pretty cool, we were able to get it in.

We think we're pretty satisfied with the final product."

As you can... the southland roverbots were crowned the champions.

That means they qualified for the minnesota state also