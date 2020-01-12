Global  

Annual family ice fishing derbyIt was a chilly day for ice fishing.
Good day to cuddle up inside.

But for some á it was the perfect day to bundle up and hit the lake or pond for ice fishing.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens braved the elements at mason city's big blue á and has our story.xxx it's been a chilly day here in north iowaá with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill making it feel like well below 0.

But it's made for some perfect conditions here at big blue for the annual family ice fishing derby.

"this has kinda been a shock to the system for the last couple of days."

To be out here today á you had to be bundled up.

Fortunately á many brought out their portable ice huts and huddled inside here on big blue.

Plenty of trout are waiting to be lured in from the water below.

For ryan wilcke á the president of the heartland muskies inc chapter 10 á he brought his nephews out.

"they got a little cold and ran off.

I'd hook the fish for them á hand them the pole but lost a few, so they got discouraged.

But a little bit older and they'll be able to do everything on their own."

For beginners learning how to fish á it can be discouraging á especially if you're fighting the cold while waiting for a bite.

Wilcke adds to look for a simple fish.

"you have to figure out a fish that's simple to catch and that you can get a lot out of.

They put these trout in now and it's almost like shooting fish in a barrel."

Nick largent is one of the organizers of the event á which sees people from both sides of the state line grab a pole and jump in.

And nothing beats the look a child's face when a fish latches on.

"it's hard to catch them as it is, but... seeing these kids faces light up when they catch that thing on the end of their fishing rods is awesome."

For those who didn't come with all the essentials á heartland muskies inc chapter 10 donated tackle boxes filled with bobbers á hooks and sinkers.

In addition á iowa dánár supplied the




