Signal Mountain break-in

A man on Signal Mountain says thieves took a UT championship ring during a vehicle break-in.

It's just part of a rash of cases on the mountain and in Hixson.
Says someone broke into his truck this week and stole a 2002 university of tennessee track and field championship ring.... we are learning more about many vehicle breakins on signal mountain and in the hixson area....the top ring in this photo was stolen from tim bell..... his name is printed on it.

We will be talking to bell later tonight about the theft.

In the mean time if you know anything about these breakins please contact the signal mountain police department.

