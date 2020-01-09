Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Crews were out in full force working Friday and Saturday to prepare the stadium for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

It's the playoffs! KC offices show off their Chiefs pride

The Kansas City Chiefs don't kick off their Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans...
bizjournals - Published

Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season finale, that must-win game...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night [Video]McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow&apos;s game at Arrowhead stadium.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night [Video]McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow's game at Arrowhead stadium.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.