Driverless Kroger delivery truck rolls downhill, flattens car

Like dive out of the way.way.A CLOSE CALL IN CORRYVILLE.THAT'S A KROGER TRUCK ON TOPOF A LITTLE BLACK CAR.AND FEETAWAY FROM THE WALL OF ANAPARTMENT BUILDING.THAT CRASH SHUT DOWN CORRYSTREET - AND IT REQUIRED SOMEDELICATE LIFTING TO GETCLEANED UP.SO - HOW'D ITHAPPEN?NATS 142225 I was like, thatcannot be a semi!FEET FROM THEFRONT DOOR OF THIS U-CCAMPUS-AREA APARTMENT BUILDING-- IT SURE WAS.SarahMunday/Corryville 142205 Ilike saw it and I was like,holy crap.

And I just saw thissemi into his car.SARAH MUNDAYDIDN'T BELIEVE HER FRIEND WHENHE TOLD HER A SEMI SLAMMEDINTO HIS PARKED CAR ON CORRYSTREET.NOT UNTIL SHE GOT HERESATURDAY NIGHT.JackKowalski/Corryville 142842 Iturn my head and I see thissemi truck coming at me withno driver in it.JACK KOWALSKIWAS REACHING FOR HIS KEYS -SOMETHING MADE HIM TURN ANDLOOKKowalski 142851 I had tojump out of the way, like diveout of the way- TOO CLOSE.THISSEMI WAS DELIVERING TO THENEIGHBORING KROGER STORE.POLICE SAY ITS BRAKES SLIPPED- IT ROLLED FROM THE LOADINGDOCK.NATS 144440 chainsANDMADE FOR A HEAVY LIFT LATER.NATS 144654 crunchLITERALLYLIFTING THE TRUCK OFFKOWALSKI'S CAR.NATS 144540crunchSO THEY COULD MOVE IT -AND GET IT UPRIGHT.AND THENGET THE TRUCK OUT OF CORRYSTREET - WHICH WAS CLOSED FORHOURS.AN UNUSUAL OPERATION --AN UNUSUAL NIGHT FOR KOWALSKI- WHO'S ADRENALINE IS JUST NOWSLOWING.Kowalski 142926 I feelvery lucky to be alive rightnow.

I don't know why Ilooked.

God must be real, yakn