Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/11/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSN_Sports

TSN Flames beat Oilers to take first place in Pacific. MORE: https://t.co/SJOVJHAn9b https://t.co/x1d0qTIRw4 1 minute ago

WesleyCoughlan

Wesley Coughlan RT @SportsCentre: Two goals from Elias Lindholm lead the way as #Flames beat #Oilers 4-3 to win their fifth straight. With the victory, Cal… 5 minutes ago

zjlaing

zach laing GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Edmonton Oilers fall to Calgary Flames 4-3 #yeg #yyc https://t.co/60Grbet9Rj 10 minutes ago

OilersnationHQ

Oilersnation Fresh Oil: GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Edmonton Oilers fall to Calgary Flames 4-3 https://t.co/CsBOsr2RWv 10 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Calgary 4 Edmonton 3 (F) CGY 25-17-5 55 pts; EDM 24-18-5 53 pts ... https://t.co/PeOeWEliBM 11 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Elias Lindholm scored twice, Cam Talbot made 29 saves, and the Flames won their fifth straight game, 4-3 against th… https://t.co/z377fEuGQ5 12 minutes ago

oilertweets

OilerHockey GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Edmonton Oilers fall to Calgary Flames 4-3 https://t.co/jnyNFdRCVm 13 minutes ago

HkyNightPunjabi

Hockey Night Punjabi Flames win a feisty back-and-forth battle against the Oilers 4-3 in Calgary! Edmonton vs Calgary Full Highlights -… https://t.co/sroWT97WLs 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights [Video]Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.