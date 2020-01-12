Global  

Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Videos and comments on social media show angry Iranians calling on leadership to resign over plane crash incident.
Leaders demand co-operation, compensation from Iran over plane tragedy

Protests flared in Tehran after the country's admission it shot down a passenger plane. Iran's...
The Age - Published

UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid anti-regime protests in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested on...
Sify - Published Also reported by •BBC News



J&K cop caught with 2 Hizbul & Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir|OneIndia News [Video]J&K cop caught with 2 Hizbul & Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir|OneIndia News

PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL, DELHI POLICE SERVES NOTICE TO 9 STUDENTS IN JNU VIOLENCE CASE, DECORATED J&K COP CAUGHT WITH HIZBUL TERRORISTS ON WAY TO DELHI, AMIT SHAH HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published

Protests Erupt In Tehran After Iran Admits To 'Unintentionally' Downing Ukrainian Flight [Video]Protests Erupt In Tehran After Iran Admits To 'Unintentionally' Downing Ukrainian Flight

Hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran Saturday night to protest the government's late acknowledgement of the plane being shot down. They demanded officials involved in the missile attack be..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:10Published

