Gov. Newsom Sending Team Of 31 Earthquake Response Experts To Puerto Rico

Gov. Newsom Sending Team Of 31 Earthquake Response Experts To Puerto Rico

Gov. Newsom Sending Team Of 31 Earthquake Response Experts To Puerto Rico

Gov.

Gavin Newsom is sending 31 disaster specialists to Puerto Rico after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the island's southern coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of quakes over the past week that has toppled homes and schools and left more than 4,000 people in shelters.
