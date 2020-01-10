Global  

Protests Erupt In Tehran After Iran Admits To 'Unintentionally' Downing Ukrainian Flight

Hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran Saturday night to protest the government's late acknowledgement of the plane being shot down.

They demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and tried.
Mamad60685961

Mamad RT @AlinejadMasih: Protests erupt against the Revolutionary Guards at Amir-Kabir University in Tehran due to authorities' incompetence and… 1 minute ago


Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane [Video]Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Videos and comments on social media show angry Iranians calling on leadership to resign over plane crash incident.

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash [Video]Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

