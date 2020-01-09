Global  

Fans Ecstatic Over 49ers Epic Win Over Vikings

Fans Ecstatic Over 49ers Epic Win Over Vikings

Fans Ecstatic Over 49ers Epic Win Over Vikings

The 49ers' epic 27-10 win against the Vikings has put the team one step closer to the Super Bowl, and set off a frenzy of excitement among their fans.

KPIX team coverage has Da Lin at Levis Stadium, and Betty Yu at a watch party, in San Francisco.
