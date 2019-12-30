Global  

PM Modi at Belur Math, says CAA doesn't take away anyone's citizenship|OneIndia News

PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL, PM MODI AT BELUR MATH IN WEST BENGAL, PM MODI SAYS GANDHI JI BELIEVED CITIZENSHIP SHOULD BE GIVEN TO PERSECUTED MINORITIES FROM PAK
PM Modi asks people to back CAA with #IndiaSupportsCAA |OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi asks people to back CAA with #IndiaSupportsCAA |OneIndia News

PM Modi urged people to show their backing for the Citizenship Act through the social media campaign #IndiaSupportsCAA. He also clarified once again that the Act sought to gove persecuted refugees..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

