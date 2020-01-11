Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China.

Tsai won with 8.17 million votes, or 57.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China.

Tsai won with 8.17 million votes, or 57.13 per cent of the total over China-friendly populist KMT candidate Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu



Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan’s leader reelected as voters back tough China stance

Tsai Ing-wen was reelected as Taiwan's president by a landslide Saturday in a victory that signaled...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsIndiaTimes


Taiwan's president wins second term with landslide victory

Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as Taiwan's president by a landslide on Saturday in a victory that...
The Age - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

yukari_be

Be 😷 RT @SenToddYoung: Congratulations to President Tsai @iingwen and the people of #Taiwan. Democracy has once again prevailed over Communism… 9 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China [Video]Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China [Video]Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.