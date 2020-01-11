Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai won with 8.17 million votes, or 57.

