Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.

Taal Volcano is located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

It is the second most active volcano in the country with 34 recorded eruptions.
