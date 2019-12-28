Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election
Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election
Final results show Tsai returned for second term with 57.1 percent of the votes ahead of Han who got 38.6 percent.
