Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France

START OF MEN'S ICE-CROSS FINAL RACE 2.

CAMERON NAASZ (USA) WINS, LUCA DALLAGO (AUSTRIA) FINISHES IN 2ND PLACE, KILLIAN BRAUN (SWITZERLAND) IS 3RD, AND DMITRY MURLYCHKIN (RUSSIA) FINISHES 4TH AFTER CRASHING DURING RACE 3.

NAASZ AFTER WINNING RACE 4.

START OF WOMEN'S ICE-CROSS FINAL RACE 5.

JACQUELINE LEGERE (CANADA) WINS, AMANDA TRUNZO FINISHES IN 2ND PLACE, ANAIS MORAND (SWITZERLAND) IS 3RD, AND VICTORIA SENOTRUSOVA (RUSSIA) IS 4TH 6.

LEGERE AFTER WINNING RACE STORY: American Cameron Naasz and Canadian Jacqueline Legere claimed wins at the Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship event on Saturday (January 11) in Uvernet-Fours, France.

Naasz, the reigning three-time ice cross world champion, jumped out to the early lead and was never threatened in taking his first win of the new year.

Austrian Luca Dallago finished just behind in second place while Swiss Killian Braun was third and Russian Dmitry Murlychkin was last after crashing out midway down the treacherous course.

On the women's side, two-time world champion Legere narrowly outfought current champion Amanda Trunzo to take the victory followed by Swiss Anais Morand and Russian Victoria Senotrusova.

The race, at the Pra-Loup ski resort, was the first time an official ice cross championship event was held above 2000 metres (6561 feet) of elevation.

