Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France

Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France

Wins for Cameron Naasz and Jacqueline Legere at the second round of the Ice Cross World Championship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France

SHOWS: UVERNET-FOURS, FRANCE (JANUARY 11, 2020) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL - NO NEW USES AFTER SIX MONTHS, SO NO USE AFTER JULY 11 2020.

NO USE ON YOUTUBE.

NO RESALES) 1.

START OF MEN'S ICE-CROSS FINAL RACE 2.

CAMERON NAASZ (USA) WINS, LUCA DALLAGO (AUSTRIA) FINISHES IN 2ND PLACE, KILLIAN BRAUN (SWITZERLAND) IS 3RD, AND DMITRY MURLYCHKIN (RUSSIA) FINISHES 4TH AFTER CRASHING DURING RACE 3.

NAASZ AFTER WINNING RACE 4.

START OF WOMEN'S ICE-CROSS FINAL RACE 5.

JACQUELINE LEGERE (CANADA) WINS, AMANDA TRUNZO FINISHES IN 2ND PLACE, ANAIS MORAND (SWITZERLAND) IS 3RD, AND VICTORIA SENOTRUSOVA (RUSSIA) IS 4TH 6.

LEGERE AFTER WINNING RACE STORY: American Cameron Naasz and Canadian Jacqueline Legere claimed wins at the Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship event on Saturday (January 11) in Uvernet-Fours, France.

Naasz, the reigning three-time ice cross world champion, jumped out to the early lead and was never threatened in taking his first win of the new year.

Austrian Luca Dallago finished just behind in second place while Swiss Killian Braun was third and Russian Dmitry Murlychkin was last after crashing out midway down the treacherous course.

On the women's side, two-time world champion Legere narrowly outfought current champion Amanda Trunzo to take the victory followed by Swiss Anais Morand and Russian Victoria Senotrusova.

The race, at the Pra-Loup ski resort, was the first time an official ice cross championship event was held above 2000 metres (6561 feet) of elevation.

(Production: Dave Grip)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dotfip

chris and the Fippos Naasz and Legere race to wins at Red Bull Ice Cross in France. JANUARY 11, 2020 (c) 2020 Reuters [ICE-CROSS-FRANCE/… https://t.co/9BdCICuFyZ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wins for Marco Dallago and Anais Morand in Ice Cross season opener [Video]Wins for Marco Dallago and Anais Morand in Ice Cross season opener

Marco Dallago and Anais Morand win the opening round of the Ice Cross world championship held in Judenburg.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.