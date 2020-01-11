Global  

Queen to hold crisis talks on Harry and Meghan's future roles

Queen to hold crisis talks on Harry and Meghan's future roles

Queen to hold crisis talks on Harry and Meghan's future roles

The Queen will host crisis talks with senior royals and the Duke of Sussex on Monday in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry's future roles.

The head of state will be joined at her private Norfolk estate of Sandringham by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the crunch meeting - where the "next steps" will be decided, a source has told the PA news agency.
