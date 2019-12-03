Global  

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”.

The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ concert will take place on Jan.

28, just two days after the 2020 Grammys.

.

With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character … we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs special, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, via statement.

A number of artists will perform at the concert, including Beck, Alicia Keys and John Legend.

.

Usher, St.

Vincent, Foo Fighters and Earth, Wind & Fire are also confirmed for the event.

.

In addition, the tribute concert will feature several “historic” performances by Prince’s musical friends and collaborators.

.

This includes his bands, The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time.

As well as Sheila E., who is acting as a co-musical director of the special alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
