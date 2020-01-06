Global  

President Donald Trump Tweets His Support For Anti-Government Protesters In Iran

President Donald Trump Tweets His Support For Anti-Government Protesters In IranDemonstrators packed the streets of Tehran on Saturday.
AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE ISSTILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETEDHIS SUPPORT TO ANTI-GOVERNMENTPROTESTERS IN IRAN.DEMONSTRATORS PACKED THESTREETS OF TEHRAN ON SATURDAY.THEY DENOUNCED IRAN FORSHOOTING DOWN A UKRAINIANAIRLINE FEW DAYS AGO.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETED TO THEPEOPLE OF IRAN: HERE'S WHATIT SAYS IN ENGLISH NOW TO THEBRAVE LONG SUFFERING PEOPLE OFIRAN I'VE STOOD WITH YOU SINCETHE BEGINNING OF MYPRESIDENCY.AND MY ADMINISTRATION WILLCONTINUE TO STAND WITH YOU.



Recent related news from verified sources

Iran: Qaani Will Employ Same Brutal Tactics As Soleimani – OpEd

By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh* Qassem Soleimani’s death has undoubtedly created fear among Iran’s...
Eurasia Review - Published

Trump warns Iran against 'another massacre of peaceful protesters'

Trump warns Iran against 'another massacre of peaceful protesters'US President Donald Trump warned Iran against cracking down on protests that broke out after it...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Sify



Recent related videos from verified sources

Truth about Iran plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy [Video]Truth about Iran plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges international partners to be united and persistent until a probe was complete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters [Video]Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:11Published

