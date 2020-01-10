Global  

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday.

After quietly battling brain cancer for three years.

The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band.

Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.

He retired from the band and drumming in 2015.

Tributes poured in from the rock community.

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends.

Neil was a kind soul.

R.I.P....... , Gene Simmons, via Twitter.

The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever, Jack Black, via Twitter .

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing.

RIP, Geezer Butler, via Twitter
