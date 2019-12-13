Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert
Prince to Be Honored With
All-Star Tribute Concert .
The Recording Academy recently
announced a tribute concert to celebrate
Prince’s “unparalleled career.”.
The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute
to Prince’ concert will take place on Jan.
28,
just two days after the 2020 Grammys.
.
With his subversive attitude and commanding
nature, he straddled musical genres and created
electrifying music that was bursting with
character … we are so honored to pay
tribute to his legacy at this year's
post-GRAMMYs special, Recording Academy President
Deborah Dugan, via statement.
A number of artists will perform at the concert,
including Beck, Alicia Keys and John Legend.
.
Usher, St.
Vincent, Foo Fighters
and Earth, Wind & Fire are also
confirmed for the event.
.
In addition, the tribute concert will
feature several “historic” performances
by Prince’s musical friends and collaborators.
.
This includes his bands,
The Revolution and
Morris Day and the Time.
As well as Sheila E., who is acting as a co-musical director
of the special alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.