Happy Birthday, Issa Rae! (Sunday, January 12th)

Jo-Issa Rae Diop turns 35 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the comedian.

1.

Her name, Jo-Issa, is based on her grandmothers’ names, Joyce and Isseu.

2.

Rae got her big break on YouTube from her popular web series, 'Awkward Black Girl.'.

3.

Her memoir, ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,' is a New York Times bestseller.

4.

She would cast Marsai Martin to be in a movie about her life.

5.

Rae’s favorite fast-food chain is Taco Bell.

