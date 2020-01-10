Marianne Williamson Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race
Marianne Williamson Drops
out of 2020 Presidential Race.
On Jan.
10, Democratic candidate
Marianne Williamson announced her
departure from the presidential race.
.
In a statement to her supporters titled,
“with love and gratitude,” Williamson conceded
that she would not be able to “garner enough votes.” .
With caucuses and primaries now about
to begin, however, we will not be able to
garner enough votes in the election to elevate
our conversation any more than it is now, Marianne Williamson, via statement.
She also stated that she didn’t
“want to get in the way” of a
progressive candidate garnering
votes in the primaries.
Williamson thanked her supporters for their hard work,
saying she will “hold [them] in [her] heart forever.”.
She also offered a note of
encouragement, saying the
time to “rise up” was now and
that “love will prevail.”.
Things are changing swiftly and dramatically
in this country, and I have faith that
something is awakening among us.
, Marianne Williamson, via statement.
Williamson's campaign was largely built around
progressive policies and eccentric statements.
She was averaging below
one percent in the polls
and hadn't qualified for a
debate since July 2019