Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series

The movie's director, Bong Joon Ho, will team up with fellow filmmaker Adam McKay.

Both are serving as executive producers on the project as well.

Worldwide, 'Parasite' has taken in $130 million at the box office.

The South Korean dark comedy boasts a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has also been lauded by many as one of the best films of 2019.

It is not yet known if the HBO series will be a sequel to the movie.

It's also possible that the project could be a film remake in the English language
