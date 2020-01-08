ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’

‘The Bachelor’ franchise is set to expand this year with the addition of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’.

There is no word yet whether Chris Harrison will also host this series.

According to ABC, the show is a cross between ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘A Star Is Born.’.

[The series will] capture what we all know: love, emotion and music are intertwined.

How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.

, ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’.

All of the show’s contestants, 20 single men and women, will have lives and careers rooted in music.

The dates on the show will be music-based and once paired, couples will face “musical challenges.” .

The contestants will even have to perform in front of guest judges, which ABC claims will be some of the “biggest names” in the music industry.

Pairs who “reveal their love and devotion to one another” through their performances will progress in the competition until only one couple stands.

‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ will premiere on April 13 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT