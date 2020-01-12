Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee released its guidelines regarding the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world, International Olympic Committee Guidelines, via TMZ.

This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations, International Olympic Committee Guidelines, via TMZ.

The guidelines go on to specify what the Committee has deemed to be forms of protest.

They include political messaging, gestures of a political nature and refusal to follow Ceremonies protocol.

Political messaging includes political armbands or signs.

Gestures of a political nature include kneeling.

The Summer Olympics have been the backdrop of iconic protests by athletes, including the raised fists of Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 1968 games