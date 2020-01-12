Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee released its guidelines regarding the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world, International Olympic Committee Guidelines, via TMZ.

This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations, International Olympic Committee Guidelines, via TMZ.

The guidelines go on to specify what the Committee has deemed to be forms of protest.

They include political messaging, gestures of a political nature and refusal to follow Ceremonies protocol.

Political messaging includes political armbands or signs.

Gestures of a political nature include kneeling.

The Summer Olympics have been the backdrop of iconic protests by athletes, including the raised fists of Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 1968 games
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deborah Riley Draper and Blair Underwood discuss OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE [Video]Deborah Riley Draper and Blair Underwood discuss OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE

Deborah Riley Draper and Blair Underwood explain the history and inspiration behind Olympic Pride, American Prejudice. Discover the astonishing, inspirational, and largely unknown true story of the..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 03:06Published

Iran's only female Olympic medallist plans to start for Germany at next Olympics [Video]Iran's only female Olympic medallist plans to start for Germany at next Olympics

Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh says she plans to start for Germany in this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.