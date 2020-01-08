Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'
Buckingham Palace Calls Harry
and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'.
On Jan.
8, Buckingham Palace responded
to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise
announcement that they were “stepping
back” from their royal duties.
.
In the statement, Buckingham
Palace said “discussions” with
the pair were at an “early stage,”
citing “complicated issues.”.
Discussions with The Duke and Duchess
of Sussex are at an early stage.
We
understand their desire to take a different
approach, but these are complicated
issues that will take time to work through, Buckingham Palace, via statement.
The “different approach” is in reference to Harry
and Meghan’s desire to become “financially
independent” and move on to the “next chapter.” .
A friend of the couple, Tom Bradby, said their decision was
reportedly due to feeling “driven out” by the rest of their family.
.
There’ve been a lot of fallouts; a lot of
harsh things were said around the time of
the wedding.
And it’s gone a bit too far …
from Harry and Meghan’s point of view,
they’re just being driven out as they see it, Tom Bradby, via ‘People’.
According to BBC, no other royals were aware of
their decision and were “hurt” by the announcement.
.
[N]o other royal—including the
Queen or Prince William—was
consulted before the statement and
Buckingham Palace is ‘disappointed.’, Source, via BBC