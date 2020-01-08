Global  

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

On Jan.

8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties.

.

In the statement, Buckingham Palace said “discussions” with the pair were at an “early stage,” citing “complicated issues.”.

Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

The “different approach” is in reference to Harry and Meghan’s desire to become “financially independent” and move on to the “next chapter.” .

A friend of the couple, Tom Bradby, said their decision was reportedly due to feeling “driven out” by the rest of their family.

.

There’ve been a lot of fallouts; a lot of harsh things were said around the time of the wedding.

And it’s gone a bit too far … from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, they’re just being driven out as they see it, Tom Bradby, via ‘People’.

According to BBC, no other royals were aware of their decision and were “hurt” by the announcement.

.

[N]o other royal—including the Queen or Prince William—was consulted before the statement and Buckingham Palace is ‘disappointed.’, Source, via BBC
