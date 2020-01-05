Global  

Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Tehran of a "flagrant violation of international law" after the UK's ambassador in Iran was briefly arrested.

David Doyle reports.
Rob Macaire tweeted on Saturday (January 11) night that he had been detained for about half an hour after attending a vigil for victims in the downed Ukrainian airlines flight 752.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SKY NEWS PRESENTER SOPHY RIDGE, SAYING: "But are we going to do anything in response to this arrest?" Speaking on Sunday (January 12), UK Security Minister Brandon Lewis did not specifically comment if there would be a direct response towards Iran.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UK SECURITY MINISTER BRANDON LEWIS, SAYING: "Yes, well as Dominic Raab widely outlined this morning, there is a choice for Iran to make and we hope that they will step back from the edge and would want to be part of the international work to make sure that we're working globally together that for a chance to de-escalate the whole situation there." Iran's military on Saturday admitted mistakenly shooting down the plane amid heightened tensions sparked by the drone killing of top commander Qassam Soleimani.

Iranian media said Macaire had been arrested because he was inciting protests and some lawmakers were quoted as saying the envoy should leave the country before being ejected.

Macaire said he was not taking part in any demonstrations and had left the vigil after five minutes when some chanting began.



