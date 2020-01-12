INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News
INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News
The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21.
Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the 15-member squad for the binneal event.
