INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News

The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21.

Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the 15-member squad for the binneal event.
