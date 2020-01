Croce's widow thanks WNY for its support 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:39s - Published Croce's widow thanks WNY for its support Her husband was flying between Washington, D.C. And Buffalo when he crashed, outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Croce's widow thanks WNY for its support CHRONIC HEALTHCONDITIONS.THE WIDOW OFBUFFALO DEVELOPERMARK CROCE ISTHANKING WESTERNNEW YORKERS FORTHEIR SUPPORTAFTER HER HUSBANDAND HIS FRIEND DIEDIN A HELICOPTERCRASH THIS WEEK.ON SOCIAL MEDIATODAY... CROCE'SWIFE JESSICA WROTE:A HEARTFELT THANKYOU TO EVERYONEKEEPING HER AND THECOUPLE'S CHILDRENIN THEIR THOUGHTSAND PRAYERS.SHE GOES ON TO SAYWHAT A LIFECHANGING EVENT THISIS FOR THE TWOFAMILIES INVOLVED...AND THAT FUNERALARRANGEMENTS ARESTILL BEINGFINALIZED.CROCE AND MICHAELCAPRIOTTOBOTH DIED WHENTHEIR HELICOPTERCRASHED THURSDAYNIGHT NEARMECHANICSBURG,PENNSYLVANIA.THE TWO MEN WEREON THEIR WAY BACKTO BUFFALO FROMWASHINGTON, D.C.NO ONE ON THEGROUND WAS HURT.THE CAUSE OF





