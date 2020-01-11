Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan: Royals gather for talks over Sussexes' future

The Queen is holding talks at Sandringham to try to map out a future path for Prince Harry and...
BBC News - Published

The Queen and Prince Harry set for 'crisis talks' over his and Meghan Markle's future

The head of state will be joined at her private Norfolk estate of Sandringham by the Prince of Wales...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks [Video]The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks

The Queen arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, the day before she hosts crisis talks with the Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security [Video]Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security

Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says British tax payers should fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security if they move to Canada. The Queen will host crisis talks at the Sandringham..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.