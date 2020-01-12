Global  

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents.

This timelapse clip was taken on Sunday morning.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++
