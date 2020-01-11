Charles meets Oman's new sultan

The Prince of Wales offers his condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman.

The Prime Minister will also meet the new Sultan - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The Middle East's longest-ruling monarch, whose death was announced on Saturday, died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness.

Sultan Haitham, 66, has pledged to follow Sultan Qaboos' example of promoting peace and dialogue in the Middle East.