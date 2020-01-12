Begovic arrives for AC Milan medical 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:18s - Published Begovic arrives for AC Milan medical Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrives for his AC Milan medical ahead of a proposed loan move.

Transfer news: Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic having medical at AC Milan BBC Local News: Dorset -- Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is having a medical with AC Milan...

BBC Local News - Published 2 hours ago







