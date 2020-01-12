Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Begovic arrives for AC Milan medical

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Begovic arrives for AC Milan medical

Begovic arrives for AC Milan medical

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrives for his AC Milan medical ahead of a proposed loan move.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Transfer news: Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic having medical at AC Milan

BBC Local News: Dorset -- Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is having a medical with AC Milan...
BBC Local News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

A1Goodson

🇸🇳 马力克🇨🇳 RT @MilanEye: Begovic arrives at La Madonnina clinic for his Milan medical https://t.co/MzBmL5RUm3 2 hours ago

CPerfetto11

Claudio Calcio RT @gabriro91: #Milan, #Begovic arrives in Italy to undergo medical: the pictures https://t.co/bmCRxYwCmO 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.