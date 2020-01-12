Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:57s - Published Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics Watford goalscorers Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney say that their side must not be complacent after climbing out of the relegation zone after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. 0

