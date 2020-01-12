Pearson: We must maintain these standards now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:54s - Published Pearson: We must maintain these standards Watford manager Nigel Pearson says that his side must keep up their good form and not drop off after moving out of the relegation zone after beating Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League. 0

