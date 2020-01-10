Global  

Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election

Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election

Final results show Tsai returned for second term with 57.1 percent of the votes ahead of Han who received 38.6 percent.
What to Know About Taiwan’s Presidential Election

President Tsai Ing-wen’s prospects in the vote Saturday have been buoyed by a stronger economy and...
Tsai wins 2nd term as Taiwan voters stand up to China

President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory over China-friendly opposition challenger Han Kuo-yu...
Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance [Video]Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai won with 8.17 million votes, or 57.13 per cent of the total over..

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China [Video]Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its..

