Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Howe: First goal changed the game

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Howe: First goal changed the game

Howe: First goal changed the game

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that psychology Watford's first goal caused a 'big shift' in the game and his team dipped in confidence after their 3-0 home defeat to Watford in the Premier League.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner [Video]Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner

Ilya Kovalchuk earns his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in emphatic fashion, winning the game in overtime to snap the Habs' eight-game losing streak

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:25Published

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0 [Video]Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round. The Gunners were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.