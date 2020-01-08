People From Outside The US Do Not Have Confidence In Trump

According to CNN, President Donald Trump does not care about being popular in foreign countries.

In 2017, he said: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” Trump made this comment when he announced the U.S. pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

A Pew poll with opinions of residents from 32 foreign countries showed if they had confidence in Trump.

Sixty-four percent of them had no confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs.