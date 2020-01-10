Harry Styles Had A Thing For Jennifer Aniston

The singer admitted the first female to catch his eye was the former 'Friends' actress.



Recent related videos from verified sources Harry Styles had a crush on Jennifer Aniston! Harry Styles had a crush on Jennifer Aniston! The singer admitted the first female to catch his eye was the former 'Friends' actress. Asked by Ellen DeGeneres during a game of 'Burning Questions' who.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01Published 2 days ago Harry Styles had crush on Jennifer Aniston Harry Styles' first crush was on Jennifer Aniston and he had his first kiss at the age of 12. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01Published 2 days ago