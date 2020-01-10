Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry Styles Had A Thing For Jennifer Aniston

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Harry Styles Had A Thing For Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles Had A Thing For Jennifer Aniston

The singer admitted the first female to catch his eye was the former 'Friends' actress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles had crush on Jennifer Aniston


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles had a crush on Jennifer Aniston! [Video]Harry Styles had a crush on Jennifer Aniston!

Harry Styles had a crush on Jennifer Aniston! The singer admitted the first female to catch his eye was the former 'Friends' actress. Asked by Ellen DeGeneres during a game of 'Burning Questions' who..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Harry Styles had crush on Jennifer Aniston [Video]Harry Styles had crush on Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles' first crush was on Jennifer Aniston and he had his first kiss at the age of 12.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.