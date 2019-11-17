Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Goop Announces Vagina-Scented Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow announced an upcoming Netflix documentary-style show about her lifestyle company, Goop.

According to Allure, the announcement caught people's attention because it was made inside an art-deco vagina.

Now a candle by Heretic called “This Smells Like My Vagina” will be sold on the Goop website.

Goop’s page described the candle’s scent as “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected.
Tweets about this

iainmacwhirter

Iain Macwhirter “I see them going down a Goop route,” she said, referring to the lifestyle company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltr… https://t.co/sJMuFJrQbK 17 minutes ago

darren_bell

Darren Bell The company name is goop, with a product using the word vagina... There is a whole lot of words in this sentence I… https://t.co/ycy0MQ6XNu 48 minutes ago

ResistAmerica

Resist @BridgetSterli19 Wait — Gwyneth Paltrow’s company is called GOOP. One letter different from GOP. Is her new candle… https://t.co/wF0GpL6XY7 57 minutes ago

jmdollan

🦖Maas🔭 I just read up on some of the things gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, advocates, and now I severely regret spendin… https://t.co/h6vUQ1Gq3J 1 hour ago

terrryiacone

Terry Iacone Gwyneth Paltrow’s Company (Goop) Is Selling Candles That Smell Like Lady Parts. https://t.co/KruphRwL0v 4 hours ago

michellelrhodes

Michelle WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot 🇺🇸 🤘🏻🖤 @DrJenGunter Candles that smell like vagina, eggs you shove up your hooha, and a company [lovingly?] named GOOP. Is… https://t.co/kxMr5juSq5 13 hours ago

tinbos

Tindaon Boston RT @CNNBusiness: Netflix is launching a new show about Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company, Goop. "The Goop Lab" will feature Paltrow and h… 18 hours ago

oneal_laura

Laura If Gwyneth Paltrow company goop made a candle that smells like her***now what does her***smell like? A Glade candle? 18 hours ago


Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Released Holiday Gift Guides [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Released Holiday Gift Guides

Gwineth Paltrow’s health and lifestyle brand, Goop, released holiday gift guides. According to CNN, one guide is called, “The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide.” One of its featured gifts is a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

