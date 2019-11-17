Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Goop Announces Vagina-Scented Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow announced an upcoming Netflix documentary-style show about her lifestyle company, Goop.

According to Allure, the announcement caught people's attention because it was made inside an art-deco vagina.

Now a candle by Heretic called “This Smells Like My Vagina” will be sold on the Goop website.

Goop’s page described the candle’s scent as “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected.