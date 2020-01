23ABC News at 8 a.m. - Top Stories for January 12th

HOW KERN COUNTY OFFICALS WEREABLE TO CONTROL THEBLAZE.REPORTER LIVEGOOD MORNING.THANKS FOR JOINING USI'M TORI COOPERWE'RE GOING TO START THINGS OFFTHIS MORNING WITH 23 ABC'SEMMA LOCKHART WITH A LOOK ATYOUR STORM SHIELDFORECAST.NEW THIS MORNING --- A LETHALSTORM ... SWEEPINGACROSS THE AMERICAN SOUTH ANDMIDWEST.AT LEAST TWELVE PEOPLE DEAD,INCLUDING TWO FIRSTRESPONDERS.THE STORM HAS ALSO BROUGHT WITHIT SNOW, RAIN, ICE, ANDEVEN REPORTED TORNADOES.ABC'S KAYLEE HARTUNG HAS THELATEST FROM HAUGHTON,LOUISIANA.OVERNIGHT - THAT DEADLY STORMBRINGING SNOW, RAIN ANDPOSSIBLE TORNADOES MARCHES ON...NATSTHE MAJOR SYSTEM NOW LEAVINGBEHIND 12 DEAD AND ATRAIL OF DESTRUCTION...NAT TBDIN ARKANSAS THIS DRONE VIDEOSHOWING JUST A GLIMPSE OF THESTORM'S WRATH?

POWERFUL WINDSTEARING THE ROOF OFF OF THISSTRUCTURE...DEBRIS SCATTEREDEVERYWHERE...NAT TBDAND IN LOUISIANA, RESIDENTSPICKING UP THE PIECES TOO...AREPORTED TORNADO DESTROYED HOMEAFTER HOMESOT TBD TBD TBD (HARTUNG FEED)AND IN TEXAS...A FIREFIGHTER ANDPOLICE OFFICER WERE KILLED ONTHE HIGHWAY WHILE RESPONDING TOA CRASHNATS OF FLOODINGIN ILLINOIS, THIS CAR CRUSHEDAFTER HEAVY RAIN FLOODEDSTREETS AND TRIGGERED MAJORACCIDENTS THROUGHOUT THESTATE?.NAT TBDICY ROADS CREATING TREACHEROUSDRIVINGCONDITIONS IN WISCONSIN-SEMISSENT SLIDING WHILE THIS ONEWAS TOSSED ON ITS SIDE LIKE ATOYBACK HERE AT HOME --- A FIREBROKE OUT OVERNIGHT AT ANAPARTMENT COMPLEX IN ARVIN ---CAUSING RESIDENTS TO EVACUATE.KERN COUNTY FIRE OFFICIALSRESPONDED TO THE COMPLEX ONMEYER STREET IN ARVIN JUSTBEFORE MIDNIGHT LAST NIGHT.ALL RESIDENTS OF THE FOUR-UNITCOMPLEX WERE ABLE TO SAFELYEVACUATE --- AND OFFICIALS WEREABLE TO CONTAIN THE FIRE.THE FLAMES CAUSED EXTENSIVEDAMAGE TO ONEUNIT.OFFICIALS GAVE THE FAMILY FROMTHE DAMAGED UNIT A SAVE CARDFOR IMMEDIATE NEEDS ANDTEMPORARY HOUSING.BAKERSFIELD POLICE OFFICIALS ARESEARCHING FOR TWOSUSPECTS INVOLVED IN A ROBBERY.SHORTLY AFTER 3 P.M.

SATURDAY --OFFICERS RESPONDED TOTHE 11-ONE MARKET FOR A ROBBERYWITH A FIREARM.THE MARKET IS LOCATED ON 11THSTREET IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD.THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED TWOSUSPECTSBRANDISHED A FIREARM AT THECASHIER AND LEFT THE STORE WITHTHE CASH REGISTER.THE FIRST SUSPECT IS DESCRIBEDAS A HISPANIC MANWITH A HEAVY BUILD AND A FULLBEARD -- HE WAS LAST SEENWEARING A BLACK T-SHIRT ANDSUNGLASSES, AND BLUE JEANS.THE SECOND SUSPECT IS BEINGDESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC MANWITH A MEDIUM BUILD AND AMUSTACHE -- THIS MAN WAS LASTSEEN WEARING A BLACK SWEATSHIRT,BLACK PANTS, ANDWAS ARMED WITH A HANDGUN.THE SUSPECTS DROVE OFF IN A GREYOR SILVER S-U-V TYPEVEHICLE.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS URGEDTO CALL B-P-D AT 327-71-11.SWITCHING GEARS NOW ---- THISMORNING HAPPY JACKS BURGER ANDPIE IS HOLDING IT'S MONTHLYFUNDRAISERBENEFFITNG THE BAKERSFIELDRONALD MCDONALDHOUSE.23 ABC'S AUSTIN IS LIVE ATHAPPY JACKS, AUSTIN WHAT'S FORBREAKFAST?(AD LIB WHAT'S ON MENU)IM HERE WITH THE OWNER OF HAPPYJACKS.HOW LONG HAVE YOU GUYS BEENDOING THIS FUNDRAISER?WHY DO YOU DO IT?THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE ALLOWSFAMILIES TO ACCESSSPECIALIZED MEDICAL TREATMENTFOR A SICK CHILD BYPROVIDING A PLACE TO STAY ATLITTLE OR SOMETIMES NOCOST.

IT'S MADE POSSIBLE BYDONATIONS AND FUNDRAISERSLIKE THIS.

AT HAPPY JACK'SAUSTIN WESTFALL 23ABCCONNECTING YOU.WE FIRST TOLD YOU ABOUT CRYSTALHERNANDEZ --DURING OUR SPECIAL ON THESIX-MONTH ANNIVERSARY OFTHE RIDGECREST QUAKES.THE SINGLE MOTHER OF THREE ISSTILL WITHOUT A HOME-- HOWEVER -- HER HEARTBREAKINGSTORY RESONATED WITHA LOCAL MAN WATCHING...NOW ON AMISSION TO HELP.HERE'S MORE ON HOW THISTRAGEDY IS NOW TURNING INTOHOPE FOR HER AND OTHERS...IT'S THIS TOUCHING MOMENT...IT'S HARD BECAUSE I DONT WANT TOLOSETHAT PLACE, I DON'T.

AND I FEELLIKE I AM GOING TO LOSE IT.OF A MOTHER'S PAIN... AND ASON'S COMFORT... THAT INSPIREDTONY MARTINEZ TO TAKE ACTIONAFTER SEEING CRYSTALHERNANDEZ'S STORY.WHEN THAT LITTLE BOY, HER SON,CAMEUP TO HER AND HUGGED HER I SAIDWE HAVE TO DO THIS.HERNANDEZ IS A SINGLE MOTHER OFTHREE -- WHO WAS FORCED OUTOF HER HOME FOLLOWING THERIDGECREST EARTHQUAKES.OUR STORY REVEALING HOW 6 MONTHSLATER -- HER HOME IS STILLDAMAGED... AND SHE DOESN'T HAVETHE MONEY TO REBUILD.IT IS JUST A MEMORY NOW, BECAUSEI CAN'TAFFORD TO FIX IT.MARTINEZ -- NOW ON A MISSION TOCHANGE THAT...HE'S THE PRESIDENT OF THE LOCALNON-PROFITREBUILDING TOGETHER KERNCOUNTY...WHAT WE DO IS WE REHAB HOMES FORVETERANS, SENIORS, DISABLED, LOWINCOME FAMILIES AT NO COST.THURSDAY NIGHT -- MARTINEZ GOTAPPROVAL FROM THE BOARD... TOMOVE FORWARD WITH A PROJECT TOHELP HERNANDEZ ANDPOSSIBLY OTHER FAMILIES IMPACTEDIN RIDGECREST.HERNANDEZ WHO LEARNED OF THENEWS JUST HOURS AGO...BEYOND GRATEFUL...JUST HEARING THAT LITTLE BITTHAT THEYWANT TO HELP... YOU DON'TUNDERSTAND.

IT IS OVERWHELMINGBUT IT IS A GOODFEELING.MARTINEZ SAYS THE ORGANIZATIONWILL NEEDHELP FROM THE COMMUNITY...THROUGH VOLUNTEERS ANDOTHER PARTNERS THAT CAN ASSISTIN THE PROJECT.MEANTIME -- HE PLANS ON HEADINGUP TO RIDGECREST... TOSEE THE DAMAGE AND TALK WITHOTHER ORGANIZATIONSTO GET A BETTER IDEA OF THE WORKTHAT STILL NEEDS TO BEDONE.HIS MOTIVATION -- HELPINGFAMILIES LIKE HERNANDEZ PULLTHROUGHDEVESTATION.WITH THIS PROJECT, IS ONE THATWE KNOW IFGET IN THERE, AND GET IT DONE,IT WILL REALLY IMPACT CRISTALAND HERCHILDREN ESPECIALLY.EMMA LOCKHART, 23 ABC CONNECTINGYOUNOW -- REBUILDING TOGETHER KERNCOUNTY WILLNEED VOLUNTEERS... MONEY ANDCOMMUNITYSUPPORT TO GET THIS PROJECTDONE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ONHOW YOU CAN HELP... HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOT COM.FROM THE NATION'S CAPITOL TO LOSANGELES AND EVEN HERE INBAKERSFIELD... MILLIONS OFPEOPLE WILL BE MARCHING INCITIES AROUND THE COUNTRY IN THEANNUAL WOMEN'S MARCH.THIS IS VIDEO FROM A PREVIOUSMARCH IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD...ORGANIZERS SAY THE EVENTCOINCIDES WITH NATIONWIDEMARCHES.THE MARCH WILL FEATURE LOCALSPEAKERS... MORE THAN 50 LOCALNONPROFITS AND LOCAL BUSINESSVENDORS SHOWING THEIRSUPPORT FOR EQUALITY AND RIGHTS.THE EVENT IS SCHEDULED FOR NEXTSATURDAY, JANUARY 18-THFROM 10 A-M UNTIL 3 P-M ATCENTRAL PARK OFF OF 21-STSTREET IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD.