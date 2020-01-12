|
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, parts of highways were...
Hindu - Published
|The death toll continues to rise as tornadoes and unrelenting rain cause carnage in southern areas.
Sydney Morning Herald - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this