Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Storms sweep southern U.S., Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, parts of highways were...
Hindu - Published

Deadly storms batter southern US states

The death toll continues to rise as tornadoes and unrelenting rain cause carnage in southern areas.
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC Death toll rises to 11 as storms sweep across southern U.S., Midwest https://t.co/icpZkjE77n 2 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @CBNNews: Storms Sweep Southern US, Midwest as Death Toll Rises to 11 https://t.co/wD371u7ZzA 17 minutes ago

Joseph82569

Joseph RT @KATUNews: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and up into the Midwest Saturday killed at least 11 people, inclu… 20 minutes ago

dt2phillips

Taylor Phillips RT @winknews: Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11// https://t.co/ucLL2AGScL https://t.co/cVSfPLQmjN 48 minutes ago

schwebism

@schwebism RT @CKOMNews: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and up into the Midwest were blamed Saturday in the deaths of at… 1 hour ago

CBNNews

CBN News Storms Sweep Southern US, Midwest as Death Toll Rises to 11 https://t.co/wD371u7ZzA 1 hour ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11 https://t.co/LxO8iYERht 1 hour ago

Phillipdrphl

Phillip Rhinehardt Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11 https://t.co/Jlqi9QDbOs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.