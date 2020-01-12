Global  

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies.

He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.

According to Business Insider, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doubled down on Trump’s claims. While Esper said he “didn’t see” evidence of Soleimani planning the attacks, he believed there was a possibility.

Esper said he “deployed thousands of American paratroopers to the Middle East to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad.”
