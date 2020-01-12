Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election.

The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting re-elected.

Bloomberg rejects claims from rivals for the Democratic nomination that he’s is trying to buy the U.S. election.

The billionaire has spent more on campaign ads since launching in November than any other Democrat.