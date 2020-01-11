Global  

Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis

Britain&apos;s Queen Elizabeth attended church on Sunday, ahead of a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Queen attends church on eve of family crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth II attended church at her Sandringham estate Sunday ahead of a crisis meeting to work...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•Brisbane Times


Sandringham showdown to decide future of Sussexes

Sandringham showdown to decide future of SussexesThe Queen is to hold a summit with the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge...
New Zealand Herald - Published


The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks [Video]The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks

The Queen arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, the day before she hosts crisis talks with the Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

The Queen departs church service in Sandringham [Video]The Queen departs church service in Sandringham

The Queen departed St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham after attending a service on Sunday morning. She will hold urgent talks with her most senior family members at the Norfolk estate on Monday..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published

