Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally

Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally

Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves died after a fall in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, organizers said.

David Doyle reports.
Paulo Goncalves dead: Portuguese motorcyclist dies in crash at Dakar Rally stage 7

Portuguese veteran motorcyclist Paulo Concalves has died in a crash at the Dakar Rally, officials...
Dakar Rally | Portuguese Goncalves dies in crash

The Portuguese finished in the top 10 at the Dakar Rally four times and was runner-up in 2015
