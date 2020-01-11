Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran

Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Tehran of a &quot;flagrant violation of international law&quot; after the UK&apos;s ambassador in Iran was briefly arrested.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran arrests UK ambassador in what Britain calls ‘flagrant violation of international law’

A top British official condemned Saturday’s arrest of the U.K. ambassador to Iran during...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thornberry calls for 'calm' following UK ambassador arrest [Video]Thornberry calls for 'calm' following UK ambassador arrest

Emily Thornberry has described the detention of the UK ambassador to Iran as "appalling" and "illegal" after he was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran. The shadow foreign secretary said..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published

Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested [Video]Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.