Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties.



Recent related videos from verified sources Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended church on Sunday, ahead of a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:59Published 10 minutes ago The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks The Queen arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, the day before she hosts crisis talks with the Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published 3 hours ago