Premier League round-up: Liverpool maintain lead

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.
Premier League: Liverpool defeat Tottenham, attains 16-point lead at top

London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday (local time) in the...
Sify - Published

Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United win

Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United winLiverpool maintained their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win...
Daily Star - Published


'Mane & Salah know who Tanganga is!' [Video]'Mane & Salah know who Tanganga is!'

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho bats away questions about transfers and praises Japhet Tanganga, suggesting Liverpool now know who the Premier League debutant is.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published

Lampard: There's more to come from Hudson-Odoi [Video]Lampard: There's more to come from Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi slotted his first Premier League goal to put the seal on Chelsea’s crucial 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

