Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke two long standing Premier League goal-scoring records after his hat-trick against Aston Villa and said he has to thank his teammates for their help.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Thierry Henry record Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero has now surpassed

The Thierry Henry record Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero has now surpassedManchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored twice against Aston Villa to become the highest scoring...
Football.london - Published

Sport24.co.za | Aguero makes history as City hit Villa for SIX

Sergio Aguero became the Premier League's top scoring foreign player with a hat-trick as Manchester...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.